OLLI of UA presents a free Program entitled "Shaking the Gates of Hell" by John Archibald. John Archibald, Pulitzer Prize winning Alabama

journalist, will discuss his new book, Shaking the Gates of Hell on Monday, August 9th, at Riverchase United Methodist Church, 1953 Old Montgomery Highway, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. In the words of the publisher, growing up in the American South of the 1960s,

as an all-American white boy, son of a long line of Methodist preachers, in the midst of the civil rights

revolution, and discovering the culpability of silence within the church which led to the writing of this book.

He will talk about his book, describing coming to grips with the civil rights of his youth in Birmingham

and share his year away as a Neiman Foundation Fellow at Harvard, with a sprinkling of observations

about Alabama politics. John is a columnist for the Alabama Media Group. His columns appear in The

Birmingham News, The Huntsville Times, the Mobile Press Register, AL.com and its social brand, Reckon.

Shaking the Gates of Hell, published by Knopf, is about his family, civil rights in the South, and the church’s

role in a conspiracy of silence. Shaking the Gates of Hell

Presented by:

John Archibald, author

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist

OLLI PRESENTS

Monday, August 9th

1:00 - 3:00 PM

Doors Open at Noon

Riverchase United Methodist Church,

1953 Old Montgomery Highway

» The program is free and open to the public.

» Questions from the audience will follow.

» Most importantly, he will give his brutally honest

view of both Alabama and American politics.