Sensory Storytime

Friday, December 13th, 2019 from 9:30am to 10:00am and 10:30am to 11:00am
(Preschool) Join Ms. Laura for books, songs, and activities that stimulate the senses and promote learning in a sensory-inclusive atmosphere.
REGISTER ONLINE.
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Friday, December 13th, 2019 from 9:30am to 10:00am and 10:30am to 11:00am
(Preschool) Join Ms. Laura for books, songs, and activities that stimulate the senses and promote learning in a sensory-inclusive atmosphere.
REGISTER ONLINE.
Starnes Publishing LLC