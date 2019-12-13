Sensory Storytime

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Friday, December 13th, 2019 from 9:30am to 10:00am and 10:30am to 11:00am

(Preschool) Join Ms. Laura for books, songs, and activities that stimulate the senses and promote learning in a sensory-inclusive atmosphere.

205-332-6619
