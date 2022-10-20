Senior Center Book Club: The Personal Librarian

to

Homewood Senior Center 816 Oak Grove Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us as we explore this remarkable novel about J. P. Morgan’s personal librarian, Belle da Costa Greene, the Black American woman who was forced to hide her true identity and pass as white in order to leave a lasting legacy that enriched our nation, from New York Times bestselling authors Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray.

Info

Homewood Senior Center 816 Oak Grove Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Talks & Readings
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Senior Center Book Club: The Personal Librarian - 2022-10-20 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Senior Center Book Club: The Personal Librarian - 2022-10-20 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Senior Center Book Club: The Personal Librarian - 2022-10-20 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Senior Center Book Club: The Personal Librarian - 2022-10-20 13:00:00 ical