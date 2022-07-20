Senior Center Book Club: Brown Bag Lunch, Movie & Discussion of Portrait of Jennie

Join us as we explore Robert Nathan’s classic Portrait of Jennie. When struggling artist Eben Adams meets the beautiful and mysterious Jennie, he is instantly captivated. Before long, Jennie has become his great muse and he is enjoying success and bliss beyond his dreams. But there is a price to pay for such elation, and soon Eben must face the truth about who Jennie really is. Bring your brown bag lunch, drinks provided. We will watch the movie first, and then discuss it and the book. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/events.