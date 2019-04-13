Self-Defense for Women with Det. Juan Rodriquez

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Detective Juan Rodriquez, owner of the Summit Training Academy, teaches you how to size up a situation and decide what you should do. He will also teach special techniques for breaking an attacker's grasp and other things you can do to get away, as well as ways to surprise your attacker and catch him or her off guard. Participation in the workshop is free; however registration is required as space is limited. Held in the Large Auditorium. Wear comfortable clothing.

