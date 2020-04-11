Self-Defense for Teen Girls

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Large Auditorium. Join us as Corporal Jon Newland from Blue Line Combatives of Alabama teaches girls how to size up a situation and decide what they should do. Due to content of the workshop, some difficult subjects will be discussed. Open to 6th-12th graders. Register online @ http://homewoodpubliclibrary.org/

Counseling & Support Groups
