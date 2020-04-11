Large Auditorium. Join us as Corporal Jon Newland from Blue Line Combatives of Alabama teaches girls how to size up a situation and decide what they should do. Due to content of the workshop, some difficult subjects will be discussed. Open to 6th-12th graders. Register online @ http://homewoodpubliclibrary.org/
Self-Defense for Teen Girls
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Counseling & Support Groups
Upcoming Events