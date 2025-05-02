Self Defense for Adults

Join us for a self-defense class for women. This workshop focuses on preparedness and includes instruction on a few self-defense moves to get yourself free if you find yourself in a bad situation. This class will center on personal safety, recognizing threats before they develop, best practices at home and while out. Provided by the Homewood Police Department, this class is completely free. Limit 25. Please register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.