Self Defense for Adults
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Join us for a self-defense class for women. This workshop focuses on preparedness and includes instruction on a few self-defense moves to get yourself free if you find yourself in a bad situation. This class will center on personal safety, recognizing threats before they develop, best practices at home and while out. This class is provided by the Homewood Police Department. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
Info
