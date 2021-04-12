Seed Bomb Kits
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Reserve to get a Seed Bomb Kit that includes seeds (flowers and vegetables), air dry clay, soil, and instructions. You may pick up your kits on April 12- April 17 either in the Teen Department or via curbside (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday only). A reminder will be sent to you closer to April 12 with the pick-up instructions. Open to 6th-12th graders.
