Seasonal Stories with Sid Burgess: Stephen Crane & Cia Leah Tuesday, November 8, from 1-2 p.m. Round Auditorium

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us for an hour long adult “storytime” of classic short stories with Sid Burgess.

Did you know Mr. Crane, but did you know the author of The Red Badge of Courage also wrote westerns? In this story, The Bride Comes to Yellow Sky, the town most notorious resident backs down from a gunfight when the town’s marshal introduces his new bride. For the second story this month we stay out West, and we lighten up with contemporary romance writer Cia Leah, who gives us a story, A Blessed Thanksgiving, about a woman who breaks a man’s toe with a turkey!

