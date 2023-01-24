Seasonal Stories with Sid Burgess - Flannery O’Connor

Join us for an hour long adult “storytime” of classic short stories with Sid Burgess. With migrants and refugees much in the news Flannery O’Connor’s 1955 story, “The Displaced Person,” is once again very timely. Flannery’s refugee are fleeing Europe following the devastation of World War II, but they confronted many of the same challenges today’s immigrants face, including the ignorance of homebodies: “””Do you think they’ll know what colors is?”