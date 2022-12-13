Seasonal Stories with Sid Burgess: Eudora Welty & O. Henry

Join us for an hour long adult “storytime” of classic short stories with Sid Burgess.

In a Eudora Welty’s A Worn Path, a frail, elderly black woman named Phoenix Jackson, walks a long way into Natchez, Mississippi, at Christmastime to obtain medicine for her chronically ill grandson. Of O. Henry’s most famous short story, The Gift of the Magi, Smithsonian Magazine writes, “The sentiment is tiresome and trite, but the story’s soul endures.