Seasonal Stories with Sid Burgess: Edgar Allen Poe & Ron Rash

Join us for an hour long adult “storytime” of classic short stories with Sid Burgess.

October culminates in Halloween and both of our stories this month have frightful themes. In Edgar Allen Poe’s story, The Cask of Amontillado, a barrel of sherry wine proves a deadly temptation. Ron Rash has won two O. Henry’s and one Frank O’Connor International Short Story Award for his short stories. Rash dips down into his rural Appalachian roots to bring his horror story, The Corpse Bird, to modern suburbia.