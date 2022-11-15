November is National Native American Heritage Month, set by Congress to encourage all people to learn about the contributions and cultures of the Indigenous peoples of the North American continent. “Seasonal Short Stories,” hosted by the Homewood Public Library, will celebrate with the reading of a short story written by award-winning, Native American author Sherman Alexie. “What You Pawn I Will Redeem” will be read by retired pastor and former broadcaster, Sid Burgess. The 45-minute program will begin at 1:00 on Tuesday, November 15th, in the Library’s Round Auditorium.