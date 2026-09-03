Seasonal Living for Better Health – Find Your Ground
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
As the pace of life picks up, fall invites us to reconnect with rhythm and create greater stability. Come explore simple practices that help anchor your energy, support resilience, and bring a greater sense of steadiness to everyday life. Step into the season feeling grounded, supported, and prepared for the months ahead.
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Health & Wellness