Sean of the South at Alabama OLLI Day

Sean Deitrich, known as Sean of the South, will be the keynote speaker for the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute's Alabama OLLI Day at the University of Alabama's Bryant Conference Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 22.

The event is free for 2022-23 OLLI members and $50 for the public. Registration includes a one-year OLLI at UA membership, catered lunch and meet-and-greet session with Deitrich.

OLLI is a national organization that offers a variety of non-credit courses, socials and field trips to adults over age 50. The member-led program has no tests or homework and is focused on giving members social, educational, travel, volunteer and leadership opportunities.

OLLI at UA has chapters in Tuscaloosa Gadsden and Hoover. They annually organize more than 300 in-person and online classes, day and overnight trips, social gatherings, hands-on creative activities and intellectual discussions.