Schoolhouse Rock
to
Regions Field Banquet Hall 1401 1st Ave S , Homewood, Alabama 35233
Keep Rockin’ as our Junior Board hosts our 18th Annual Schoolhouse Rock on Friday, March 10th, 2023 from 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. at Regions Field – voted Best Charity Event 6 years in a row by About Town Magazine! Guests will enjoy a silent auction, live music, event games and giveaways! Tickets include complimentary beer, wine, and heavy hors d’oeuvres.
As always, 100% of proceeds benefit the students at Cornerstone Schools of Alabama.
#Rockin4Kids
Info
Regions Field Banquet Hall 1401 1st Ave S , Homewood, Alabama 35233
events, Fundraiser