Saving America's Amazon: Author Talk Featuring Ben Raines

Join the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens as we welcome Ben Raines, award-winning journalist, filmmaker, and author of Saving America’s Amazon. Ben will talk about the natural wonders of the nation’s most diverse ecosystem: 260,000 square miles of South Alabama known as the Mobile-Tensaw River Delta.

Pulitzer Prize-winning biologist E.O. Wilson (author of the book’s foreword) described the area as “America’s Amazon.” Hear from Ben why this special place is a hotspot of biodiversity and how we can protect it for future generations.

Members of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens: Enjoy priority registration through Sunday, August 15!

Tickets open to the public on Monday, August 16. Seating is limited; reserve your space today!

Cost: $10 (Preregistration is required.)

Location: Garden Center Auditorium

Learn more and register at: bbgardens.org/libraryprograms