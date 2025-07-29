Sarah Bliss Wright Presents The Mt. Ida Quilt Project; One Community, Two Quilts, Three Centuries

In 1851, 12 women of the Mt. Ida community in rural Alabama created a floral album quilt as a wedding gift to a young bride and groom, each signing her square with her name and the name of her plantation home. In 2013, 12 women, none of whom were quilters but who live on or near the same land as the original quiltmakers, re-created the quilt, one-quarter of the original size, as a challenge by the American Quilt Study Group.