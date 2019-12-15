Iron Kid Ministries and Michael Thomason, Realtor present the free event Santa Hat Stroll on Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. starting at Patriot Park. It is a 1 mile ride, with walkers and riders of all ages welcome.
For more info and to reserve your spot, visit us at https://ironkidministries.org/santa-hat-stroll
First 200 registrants will receive a Santa hat. Bike helmets must be worn by ALL riders.
In addition to the ride, there will be activities for families to participate in:
- Santa's Workshop: Help Santa build bikes to give to children in need throughout our city! This will be a fun SERVE project that families can work on together with the help of some of Santa's finest elves. Bikes will be donated to area organizations in need of Christmas gifts for children.
- Cards for Kids: Create Christmas cards to be given to children in Children's Hospital along with a special treat to let them know they are special. This is another fun SERVE project that families can do together after the stroll through West Homewood.
- Pics with Santa: Santa will lead our ride through West Homewood (Grove Park neighborhood) and then be available for pics after. You will have the opportunity to snap your own photo with your phone or camera. Enjoy coffee, hot chocolate and cookies after the ride.
- Reindeer Games: Fun activities for the kids along with DJ Master Joe playing your favorite Christmas tunes!