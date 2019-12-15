Iron Kid Ministries and Michael Thomason, Realtor present the free event Santa Hat Stroll on Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. starting at Patriot Park. It is a 1 mile ride, with walkers and riders of all ages welcome.

For more info and to reserve your spot, visit us at https://ironkidministries.org/santa-hat-stroll

First 200 registrants will receive a Santa hat. Bike helmets must be worn by ALL riders.

In addition to the ride, there will be activities for families to participate in: