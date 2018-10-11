Samford's Leagacy League Fall Luncheon

On Thursday, October11th, Samford's Legacy League will welcome gifted pianist and Samford graduate Jon-Michael Ogletree as the featured guest at its fall luncheon. Ogletree has released seven albums and was a top 100 contestant in the popular show America's Got Talent Season 12. A self -described "little person pianist," he stands just 3 feet 8 inches tall and has a God-given talent he loves to share.

Guests will enjoy an inspirational program, warm fellowship and a delicious meal. Ogletree will perform selections from the repertoire of Broadway tunes, jazz, hymns and popular music as he shares his joy and faith with attendees.

The Legacy League, an auxiliary of Samford University , is a volunteer organization with over 750 members. Its purpose is to raise scholarship funds for students with significant financial need and challenging circumstances.

As a special addtion to the luncheon, Kendra Scott at The Summit will provide mystery gift boxes as well as a pop-up jewelry shop. Proceeds will support the Legacy League's scholarship program.

The luncheon, to be held at a country club in Vestavia , will begin at 11:30a.m. Reservations ($25) are required and may be made at samford.edu/legacyleague through Oct.5th. With limited capacity, reservations will be accepted in the order they are received.