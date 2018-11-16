Salvation Army Angel Tree

Brookwood Village 780 Brookwood Village , Birmingham, Alabama 35209

Brookwood Village will once again partner with the Birmingham Salvation Army to be the premier destination for Birmingham’s Angel Tree. This is an exciting opportunity for local residents to gather at the village and assist families in need during the holidays. The Salvation Army Angel Tree will be located on the upper level nears Books-A-Million.

Info
Brookwood Village 780 Brookwood Village , Birmingham, Alabama 35209
Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
