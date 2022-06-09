The Bridgeways Junior Board would like to invite you to the 10th Annual S’mores and Pours Event, on June 9th at Avondale Brewing Company!

This fundraiser brings together 400+ members of the community for a fun, bohemian-chic night of local brews, delicious food, silent auction, pop-up shops, local artists, live music by T.U.B. and S’MORE! Tickets include 2 beer tickets, a taste of local restaurants, and, of course, s’mores! All proceeds benefit BridgeWays’ programs for children, youth and families in our local community.