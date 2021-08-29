The Roverchase Foundation Service Dog Graduation Gala 2021

The Roverchase Foundation is pleased to announce its Service Dog Graduation Gala, taking place Sunday, Aug. 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Gabrella Manor, located at 8912 4th Ave. S. Guests are invited to attend a special graduation ceremony honoring the Roverchase Service Dog Program class of 2021. Proceeds from the event benefit the Roverchase Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit committed to providing financial aid for individuals with disabilities in need of a life-changing, professionally-trained, service dog.

Five service dog graduates, Dewflower, Dill, Dragon, Duck and Cahaba, will be honored during the August graduation and will officially be given to their specially chosen recipient with disabilities. Guests will have the privilege of watching the official “handing over of the leash” ceremony. Following the ceremony, the mask-querade-themed celebration will feature heavy hors d'oeuvres, beverages and special festivities at the Gabrella Manor, including a silent auction.

This year’s recipients range in ages from 12 to 50 years old and are residents of Birmingham and Chelsea, Ala., and Navarre, Fla. They suffer from conditions such as Cerebral Palsy, Kabuki Syndrome, Epilepsy and more.

As part of the Roverchase service puppy training program, the dogs go through 18 months of training sessions and then will go on to work for 8-10 years upon being matched with their recipients. Their specially trained jobs help change the lives of their recipients by increasing their freedom and independence. It takes approximately $30,000-$40,000 to raise and train a single service dog.

Bidding in the virtual silent auction begins Thursday, Aug. 19 and ends the night of the gala on Aug. 29. With items added daily, the auction includes several big-ticket items such as a set of diamond hoop earrings from Diamonds Direct, antiques, annual vaccination and health visits for pets from veterinarians, gift cards from restaurants and much more.

