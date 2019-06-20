This community meeting will discuss the revised development plan to rezone property located in Rosedale from C-2 (Neighborhood Shopping District) to MXD (Mixed Use District) zoning classification in order to build two 3-story mixed use buildings, add additional landscaping and parking space. Meeting will be moderated by Homewood City Councilors, Britt Thames and Andy Gwaltney of Ward 1.
Rosedale Community Meeting
Lee Community Center 1828 25th Ct S, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Lee Community Center 1828 25th Ct S, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Meeting
