Rosedale Community Meeting

Google Calendar - Rosedale Community Meeting - 2019-06-20 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rosedale Community Meeting - 2019-06-20 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rosedale Community Meeting - 2019-06-20 20:00:00 iCalendar - Rosedale Community Meeting - 2019-06-20 20:00:00

Lee Community Center 1828 25th Ct S, Homewood, Alabama 35209

This community meeting will discuss the revised development plan to rezone property located in Rosedale from C-2 (Neighborhood Shopping District) to MXD (Mixed Use District) zoning classification in order to build two 3-story mixed use buildings, add additional landscaping and parking space. Meeting will be moderated by Homewood City Councilors, Britt Thames and Andy Gwaltney of Ward 1.

Info

Lee Community Center 1828 25th Ct S, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Meeting
Google Calendar - Rosedale Community Meeting - 2019-06-20 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rosedale Community Meeting - 2019-06-20 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rosedale Community Meeting - 2019-06-20 20:00:00 iCalendar - Rosedale Community Meeting - 2019-06-20 20:00:00

Tags

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

Homewood Star