Romantasy Book Club – Uprooted by Naomi Novik

Become Spellbound with the world of Romantasy with this book club! Be a part of fun discussions and meet new friends! This club meets at 6-7 PM in the Boardroom every last Tuesday! Uprooted by Naomi Novik is the story of a young woman who discovers she has magic and is sent to work with a man in a tower to learn how to use them. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.