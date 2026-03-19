Romantasy Book Club – From Blood and Ash by Jennifer Armentrout
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Become Spellbound with the world of Romantasy with this book club! Be a part of fun discussions and meet new friends! This club meets at 6:30-7:30 PM in the Boardroom every last Tuesday! From Blood and Ash by Jennifer Armentrout is a slow burn romance story with forbidden love and political intrigue. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
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