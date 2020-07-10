Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella

Cinderella receives a makeover with a clever retelling and contemporary take on the classic tale. The smart and determined Ella lives in the care of her wicked, self-absorbed stepmother Madame and Madame’s two daughters, Charlotte and Gabrielle. Ella’s only friends in the world are the animals in the woods, “crazy Marie” and the revolutionary student Jean-Michel.

Meanwhile, in another part of the kingdom, Prince Topher is trying to find himself and learn his place in the kingdom. When his scheming advisor Sebastian suggests throwing a ball so the Prince could meet potential brides, Ella and Topher’s different worlds come together.

The updated and bolder Cinderella paired with the timeless music of Rodgers and Hammerstein offers a production that is inspirational, empowering, hilarious, and romantic. It’s the story you love with refreshing, new twists!

SHOWTIMES

Tues-Sat, 7:30 PM

Wed, Sat & Sun, 2:00 PM

Ticket prices start at $20