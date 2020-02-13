Rock the Primary: What's on Your Ballot?

to Google Calendar - Rock the Primary: What's on Your Ballot? - 2020-02-13 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rock the Primary: What's on Your Ballot? - 2020-02-13 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rock the Primary: What's on Your Ballot? - 2020-02-13 18:30:00 iCalendar - Rock the Primary: What's on Your Ballot? - 2020-02-13 18:30:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Greater Birmingham Democrats, H.I.V.E. Alabama, and MAD (Make a Difference) in Alabama host "Rock the Primary: What's on Your Ballot?" on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the large auditorium of the Homewood Library (1721 Oxmoor Rd). Just in time for the primary on March 3rd, hear from the democratic candidates on the ballot, and learn more about the presidential delegates and school board amendment. Be informed!

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Education & Learning, Politics & Activism
to Google Calendar - Rock the Primary: What's on Your Ballot? - 2020-02-13 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rock the Primary: What's on Your Ballot? - 2020-02-13 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rock the Primary: What's on Your Ballot? - 2020-02-13 18:30:00 iCalendar - Rock the Primary: What's on Your Ballot? - 2020-02-13 18:30:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

Homewood Star