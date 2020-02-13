Greater Birmingham Democrats, H.I.V.E. Alabama, and MAD (Make a Difference) in Alabama host "Rock the Primary: What's on Your Ballot?" on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the large auditorium of the Homewood Library (1721 Oxmoor Rd). Just in time for the primary on March 3rd, hear from the democratic candidates on the ballot, and learn more about the presidential delegates and school board amendment. Be informed!