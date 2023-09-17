Rock Band League Performance #1
Woodlawn Theatre 5503 1st Ave N, Homewood, Alabama 35212
Rock Band League is the best way for musicians to get plugged into some serious training and performing opportunities in Birmingham. Every spring and fall, participants can register with friends or be placed in a band with other players close to their age and skill level. Each band gets the opportunity to perform live at premier venues around Birmingham, culminating in a final "Battle of the Bands."
Woodlawn Theatre 5503 1st Ave N, Homewood, Alabama 35212
