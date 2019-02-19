The Road to College

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

This informational workshop is geared towards high school students and parents who are overwhelmed with the college application process. Admissions counselors from several local colleges and universities will be present to answer questions regarding financial aid, ACT vs. SAT, application timelines, and much more. No registration required. In the Large Auditorium.

Info
Education & Learning, Parents
