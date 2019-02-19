This informational workshop is geared towards high school students and parents who are overwhelmed with the college application process. Admissions counselors from several local colleges and universities will be present to answer questions regarding financial aid, ACT vs. SAT, application timelines, and much more. No registration required. In the Large Auditorium.
The Road to College
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, Parents
