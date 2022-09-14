RNs, LPN, New Grad RN Hiring Event! Sign-On and Relocation Bonuses!

Calling all RNs, LPNs and New Graduate Nurses! Attend our upcoming hiring event at SoHo Social on Wednesday, September 14, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.! During this event, experienced RNs, LPNs and New Graduate RNs are invited to meet with our nursing leaders in a casual setting and learn about relocation opportunities in our TriStar Health facilities in Nashville and Parkridge Health System facilities in Chattanooga. You will enjoy good food, great conversation, giveaways, and may leave with a job offer! One lucky attendee will even receive a $200 gift card in a grand prize drawing!

Please bring a copy of your updated resume and feel free to come as you are, but please be presentable. Interviews will be held on-the-spot and we will be extending same-day offers to qualified candidates.

Sign-on bonuses and relocation bonuses available for all candidates!