RMTC Summer Camps

to Google Calendar - RMTC Summer Camps - 2020-07-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RMTC Summer Camps - 2020-07-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RMTC Summer Camps - 2020-07-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - RMTC Summer Camps - 2020-07-06 00:00:00

The Dance Foundation 1715 1715 27th Court South, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Our camps teach theatrical craft while providing performance opportunities for youth. Our curriculum includes vocal, dance, and drama training.

Summer Blast Camps (Non-Audition)

  • Young artists have fun and gain confidence during this week-long camp. All the elements of musical theatre come together as they rehearse a short script, written specifically for RMTC, and then perform for a supportive community of family and friends. In preparing for a performance, students learn discipline and memorization skills that they can take with them to their scholastic work.
  • July 6-10, July 13-17, or July 20-24
  • Ages 7-12 • $300 Before April 5• Mon-Fri 9AM-4PM

Play Making Camps (Half-Day Camps)

  • Budding artists are allowed to let their imaginations run wild while they creatively explore theatrical storytelling. These half-day classes are designed to cultivate inventiveness as students learn the basics of theatre through collaboration and creative play.
  • July 6-10 or July 20-24
  • Ages 4-6 •$180-Before April 5
  • Mon-Fri 9AM-12PM or Mon-Fri 1PM-4PM

Theme Camps (Non-Audition)

  • (NARNIA, MYSTERY AT HOGWARTS, DR WHO’S SPACE ADVENTURE)
  • July 6-10, July 13-17, or July 20-24
  • Ages 7-12 • $300 Before April 5• Mon-Fri 9AM-4PM

Info

The Dance Foundation 1715 1715 27th Court South, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - RMTC Summer Camps - 2020-07-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RMTC Summer Camps - 2020-07-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RMTC Summer Camps - 2020-07-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - RMTC Summer Camps - 2020-07-06 00:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

Homewood Star