RMTC Summer Camps

Our camps teach theatrical craft while providing performance opportunities for youth. Our curriculum includes vocal, dance, and drama training.

Summer Blast Camps (Non-Audition)

Young artists have fun and gain confidence during this week-long camp. All the elements of musical theatre come together as they rehearse a short script, written specifically for RMTC, and then perform for a supportive community of family and friends. In preparing for a performance, students learn discipline and memorization skills that they can take with them to their scholastic work.

July 6-10, July 13-17, or July 20-24

Ages 7-12 • $300 Before April 5• Mon-Fri 9AM-4PM

Play Making Camps (Half-Day Camps)

Budding artists are allowed to let their imaginations run wild while they creatively explore theatrical storytelling. These half-day classes are designed to cultivate inventiveness as students learn the basics of theatre through collaboration and creative play.

July 6-10 or July 20-24

Ages 4-6 •$180-Before April 5

Mon-Fri 9AM-12PM or Mon-Fri 1PM-4PM

Theme Camps (Non-Audition)