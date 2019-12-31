Ring in the New Year with Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille

Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille is inviting patrons to ring in 2020 with a three-course, pre-fixe menu. Guests can enjoy their choice of soup or salad starter, signature entrée and delectable dessert for $59.95 per person before 5:30 p.m. or for $79.95 per person after 5:45 p.m. Additionally, guests are invited to enjoy an included champagne toast during a midnight celebration in Perry’s Bar 79. Perry’s main dining room will be open from 4 p.m. to midnight and Bar 79 will remain open until 1 a.m.

The special three-course prix-fixe menu includes six options of soup or salad starters, followed by Perry’s selection of nine signature entrée options, including Perry’s Famous Pork Chop and the 8 oz. Filet Perry, among others . For dessert, diners will have the option of indulging in a White Chocolate Cheesecake, the Dessert Trio or the Chocolate Crunch. With so many classic, delicious Perry’s items to choose from, there is something for everyone on the menu.

New Year’s Eve reservations are required. Reservations can be made by calling 205-968-1597 or visiting the website www.perryssteakhouse.com.