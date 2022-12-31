Ring In The New Year With Bistro Two Eighteen

Bistro Two Eighteen (218 20th Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203) invites you to ring in the New Year with a delicious culinary experience! Join us at the dinner table to enjoy a four-course, prix-fixe menu on Saturday, Dec. 31 with your choice of one of each of the following: three starters, three soups or salads, four entrées and two desserts. The New Year’s Eve menu is $125 per person, excluding beverage, tax and gratuity. Reservations for New Year’s Eve are limited and can be made at www.bistro218.com. If additional information is needed, please call 205.983.7999. The menu features some of Bistro’s finest innovations, from its Beef Tenderloin Tartare and Yam and Butternut Squash Rosti, to Bistro fan favorite Beef Wellington, Chocolate Pomegranate Entremet and more. Come immerse yourselves in the flavors of France and New Orleans in the heart of Birmingham at Bistro 218 from 5 to 10 p.m.

The New Year’s Eve four-course menu includes the following:

Appetizer (select one):

Beef Tenderloin Tartare

Gulf Shrimp Cocktail

Charred Grilled Baby Artichoke

Soup or salad (select one):

Yam and Butternut Squash Rosti

Market Salad

Maine Lobster Bisque

Entrée (select one):

In Season Gulf Fish with McEwen’s Yellow Corn Grits, Fried Okra

Duck Confit- Breast Slices, Haricot Vert, Fingerling Potato, Veal Glace

Beef Wellington- Pastry Wrapped Filet Mignon, Mushroom Duxelles, Veal Glace

Char Grilled Rack of Lamb- Wild Mushroom Farro, Grilled Asparagus

Dessert (select one):

Chocolate Pomegranate Entremet

Almond Pear Gateau