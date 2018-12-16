REYndeer of Hope 5K Run

Cahaba Brewing Company 4500 5th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Join us on Sunday, December 16, at 2:00 PM at Cahaba Brewing Company for our annual REYndeer of Hope 5K Run, supporting Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School! Support a great cause while you get into the holiday spirit and burn some of those Christmas cookie calories. Runners and walkers of all ages and speeds are welcome. Your $25 registration fee includes a t-shirt, a Cahaba brew, and a raffle ticket for great prizes! All proceeds benefit Holy Family Cristo Rey. Register at the door the day of, or sign up online today at https://reyndeer5k.swell.gives.

