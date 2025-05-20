Retired Physicians Symposium – Vestavia Mayor, Ashley Curry on His Career with the FBI

Join us as we welcome Vestavia Mayor, Ashley Curry, as he describes his 25 years with the FBI. As a Special Agent, Curry served the Tampa division for two years then was transferred to Birmingham in 1980 where he remained until his retirement in 2003. During his tenure with the FBI, he worked a myriad of criminal investigations including white collar crime, organized crime, public corruption, drugs, personal crimes and property crimes. Prior to his retirement, he worked as the FBI Police Training Coordinator where he handled the training of state and local police officers. Learn what it is like behinds the scenes at the FBI.