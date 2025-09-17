Retired Physicians Symposium – Unusual Pregnancies with Dr. Richard Davis
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
oin us as Dr. Richard Davis discusses unusual pregnancies. Dr. Davis has been a member of the UAB Faculty for forty years and is currently a Professor in Obstetrics and Gynecology. He is board certified in Maternal-Fetal Medicine and has special interests in ultrasonography, preterm labor, multiple gestations and medical complications of pregnancy.
