Retired Physicians Symposium – Unusual Pregnancies with Dr. Richard Davis

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

oin us as Dr. Richard Davis discusses unusual pregnancies. Dr. Davis has been a member of the UAB Faculty for forty years and is currently a Professor in Obstetrics and Gynecology. He is board certified in Maternal-Fetal Medicine and has special interests in ultrasonography, preterm labor, multiple gestations and medical complications of pregnancy.

