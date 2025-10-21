Retired Physicians Symposium – The Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918: A Century Later, What Have We Learned? With Niki Sepsas

What was called the "Spanish Flu" claimed an estimated 60 to 100 million lives in a short 15-month period as it raged around the world in 1918 and 1919. Recently, another virus created a pandemic that resulted in entire countries in lockdown, travel almost non-existent, and millions around the world wondering when and if they would be going back to work. This presentation chronicles what life was like for the people who lived through those terrible times a century ago, where the Spanish flu may have originated, how it spread around the world, and how it compares it to the economic and social impact of the COVID-19 virus today.