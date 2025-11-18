Retired Physicians Symposium – The Responsibility of Memory: The Holocaust and What it Means Today with Chris Berdy

As Jews in Vienna in the late 1930s, Chris Berdy’s father’s family experienced the Holocaust across three generations. After Germany’s annexation of Austria in March 1938, Chris’s great-grandparents and grandparents were forced to emigrate to other parts of Europe. Chris’s grandparents ultimately made their way to Lyon, France, where Chris’s father was born in late 1942 as the Nazi occupation expanded into Vichy France. Through luck, hiding, and the support of friends, Chris’s family survived, and immigrated to the US in 1949. The Berdy family story is a realization of the American Dream. Chris is a partner at the law firm butler Snow LLP and is the president of the Alabama Holocaust Education Center.