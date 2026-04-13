Retired Physicians Symposium –Reflection on Death & Dying in Medicine

Join us as we welcome Dr. Ed Partridge as he reflects on the topic of Death and Dying in Medicine. By the 20th Century, there were vast changes in the medical approach towards death and dying. The introduction of palliative care highlighted the need for compassionate approaches to dying patients. The advances in technology raise questions about the definition of death and prolonging life. This discussion will provide guidance for individuals and families as they address and manage end of life issues of loved ones.