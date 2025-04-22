Retired Physicians Symposium - Planning for the Third Age: Pearls for the Journey of an Aging Physician/Individual

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us as we welcome Marianthe Grammas, M.D. who has been an Associate Professor Medicine in Gerontology, Geriatrics, and Palliative Care at UAB since 2013. Geriatricians specialize in the unique health needs of the elderly, including chronic diseases, nutritional problems, skin ailments, cognitive loss, memory impairment, adverse affects of medications, immobility and balances issues. Dr. Grammas will offer insight and suggestions for those who are aging.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, events
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Retired Physicians Symposium - Planning for the Third Age: Pearls for the Journey of an Aging Physician/Individual - 2025-04-22 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Retired Physicians Symposium - Planning for the Third Age: Pearls for the Journey of an Aging Physician/Individual - 2025-04-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Retired Physicians Symposium - Planning for the Third Age: Pearls for the Journey of an Aging Physician/Individual - 2025-04-22 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Retired Physicians Symposium - Planning for the Third Age: Pearls for the Journey of an Aging Physician/Individual - 2025-04-22 10:00:00 ical