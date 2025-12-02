Retired Physicians Symposium – Mollie deShazo, MD on Urologic Malignancies
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Join us as we welcome Mollie deShazo, MD an Associate Professor of Medicine at UAB in Hematology and Oncology. She sees patients with a variety of solid tumors and is especially interested in lung and genitourinary malignancies. She discusses how immunotherapy has changed the treatment of urologic malignancies
Education & Learning, events, Health & Wellness, Meeting