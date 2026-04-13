Retired Physicians Symposium – The Legacy of Abraham Flexner

Join us as we welcome Dr. Kirby Bland who will be speaking about the legacy of Abraham Flexnor. Flexnor’s contributions to the establishment of modern medical education in American Medical Institutions is incalculable. His national reports altered the curricula of medical schools in the U.S. and Europe and redefined medical education internationally. Dr. Bland is a Professor of Surgical Oncology and Chair Emeritus of UAB's Department of Surgery and provides leadership to the Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Bland is internationally renowned for his contributions to surgical oncology and for his distinguished career as a general surgeon, researcher and editor.