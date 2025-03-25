Retired Physicians Symposium - COVID-19- Where We Have Been & Where We Are Now

It’s been more than five years since a cluster of people in China, fell sick with an unknown virus. The germ didn’t have a name, nor did we know the cause of the illness. It wound up setting off a worldwide pandemic. The virus is still with us. It’s less deadly than it was in the pandemic’s early days, and it no longer tops the list of leading causes of death – but the virus is evolving, meaning scientists must track it closely. Join us as Dr. Saag, the Associate Dean for Global Health at UAB, brings us an up-to-date report on what we know and what mysteries remain about this deadly virus.