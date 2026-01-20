Retired Physicians Symposium - A Comprehensive Review of Multiple Sclerosi

Join us as we welcome Dr. Emily Riser, the Director of the Tanner Center for Multiple Sclerosis. She and her husband, Dr. John Riser, also a board-certified neurologists, established Alabama Neurology Associates in 1988, one of only two practices in Alabama that is certified by the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers. “Our goal was to create a medical home for MS patients so that they could get centralized, convenient and optimal care rather than fragmented services. We are on the frontlines in MS research and have access to the latest disease-modifying medications and innovations.”