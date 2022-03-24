Resources at Railroad will take place on Thursday, March 24th from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. This event will be held at Railroad Park in partnership with local school districts in an effort to raise awareness about available mental health resources in our community. Currently, we have Birmingham City, Fairfield, Midfield, Jefferson County, Leeds, Legacy Prep, Mountain Brook, and Tarrant city schools participating. Live music, event giveaways, and food trucks will be on site. We look forward to seeing you there!