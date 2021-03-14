Valentine’s Revival Dinner Special

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is reigniting the Valentine’s Day flame, but at an even better price exactly one month after the loveliest holiday of the year. Spreading the love with a Rare and Well Done® experience, Perry’s is offering various Valentine’s Day specials on Sunday, March 14 for those who want to celebrate their love all over again or who want a chance to make up for missed moments because of the winter storms in February. Guests are invited to celebrate with a Perry’s Valentine’s Revival 3-Course Prix-Fixe Menu or the 3-course Pork Chop Sunday Supper, both available to-go and dine-in, and special pricing on Perry’s red blend wine, Big Red, while you dine-in. The full dinner menu is also available for dine-in or to-go.

On Sunday, March 14, Perry’s Valentine’s Revival 3-Course Prix Fixe Menu is available for dine-in from 4 to 9 p.m. and available to-go from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Requiring reservations, the prix-fixe menu is $45 per person (originally $75). The menu features some of Perry’s finest innovations, from its new Turtle Gumbo, to Prime New York Strip, White Chocolate Cheesecake and more.

The 3-Course Pork Chop Sunday Supper feature is for all of Perry’s famous pork chop lovers. For only $39, this option is offered for dine-in or to-go from 4 to 9 p.m. every Sunday. The 3-course option includes a choice of soup or salad, dinner-sized Perry’s Famous Pork Chop and Dessert Trio, or substitute dessert for a side, with option of whipped potatoes, roasted creamed corn or grilled asparagus.

While dining in, enjoy a special pricing on Perry’s limited-production red blend wine, Big Red. A 5-oz. standard pour is $25 (regularly $41), a 7.5-oz. Perry’s pour is $40 (regularly $56), and a 25.4-oz. standard bottle is $120 (regularly $180). These prices are only available for dine-in on Sunday, March 14.

For more information about the Valentine’s Revival specials at Perry’s and to view the full menu, visit https://perryssteakhouse.com/specials/valentines-day/. Reservations are required and can be made at www.perryssteakhouse.com or by calling 205-968-1597. Please ask for the Valentine’s Revival 3-Course Prix Fixe Menu when making a reservation. Call to place a to-go order or order online at https://ordering.app/perryssteakhousegrille/.