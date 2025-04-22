Red Mountain Theater Presents: Disorder in the Court

Performance by The Seasoned Performers

Join us for this free, all-ages play by Red Mountain Theater!

We'll also have some pizza to snack on.

Disorder in the Court: How well do you think you know the truth about classic nursery rhymes? Little Bo Peep, Jack, and Ms. Muffet have a completely new side of the story to tell. Follow along with these beloved characters as they plead the Judge to have their nursery rhymes reflect “facts not fiction.” Disorder in the Court is perfectly interactive and entertaining for all ages- especially young audiences.