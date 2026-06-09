What Really Drives You? - Understanding Intrinsic vs. Extrinsic Motivation - Homewood Public Library Professional Series with Cindy Collier

What truly motivates people? In this engaging 60-minute workshop, leadership coach and speaker Cindy Collier, Collier Leadership Consulting, LLC, explores the difference between intrinsic motivation (internal drive and personal meaning) and extrinsic motivation (external rewards and incentives). Participants will also experience a simple tool that helps uncover what personally motivates them—highlighting that what drives one person may be very different for another. Join us to gain practical insight into what fuels motivation, engagement, and satisfaction in work and life. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.